ST. CLOUD, MN – For the first time in its history of Digital Stoneworking Expos (DSE), Park Industries is heading to Hawaii. The DSE event is slated for October 4, 2024 in Honolulu.

The highly anticipated event will provide countertop fabricators with an unforgettable island experience filled with education, machine demos and exclusive tours of local fabrication shops.

There is no charge to attend the DSE, but space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. To learn more and to register, click here.