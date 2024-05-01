ST. CLOUD, MN -- Park Industries®, a leading North American manufacturer of stone CNC machinery, will hold their Digital Stoneworking Expo (DSE) in the Washington, DC, area on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The company invites countertop fabricators to join them to tour a fully digital shop, watch live CNC machine demos, hear from guest fabricator speakers and learn about growing their business on a variety of topics.

The fabricator host of the DSE is Richstone Surfaces, located in Chantilly, VA. They are celebrating the grand opening of their new 25,000-square-foot facility this May. Richstone Surfaces proudly owns the first production Javelin™ CNC Sawjet, which has been their workhorse since its installation in December 2023. DSE attendees will enjoy an extensive tour of Richstone’s state-of-the-art facility and witness the Javelin in live production.



Featured Fabricators

Sofia Dolan & Steven Bates, Richstone Surfaces (VA)

Tarek Merhebi, The Granite & Marble Depot (IL)

Event Highlights

Tour Richstone Surfaces and see their Javelin in production

Educational talks by experienced fabricators

Interactive breakout sessions

Natural Stone Institute silica and slab safety certification

Engaging roundtable Q&A

"We've been organizing Digital Stoneworking Expos nationwide for more than 15 years," says Meagan Hegland, national sales director at Park Industries. "We're thrilled to bring this educational and networking event to the vibrant East Coast fabricator community, showcasing an exciting shop and advancing digital fabrication knowledge."