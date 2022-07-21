GREENSBORO, NC -- Park Industries invites countertop fabricators from across North America to join them in Greensboro, NC, as their Digital Stoneworking Expo (DSE) returns on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. This will be the second “DSE” of 2022 after a successful fabricator-packed event in Denver, CO, this past June.

Attendees will tour the shop of Stone World’s 2021 Fabricator of the Year, Joe Duszka of Carolina Custom Surfaces, watch CNC machine demos, hear from guest fabricator speakers and learn about growing their business on a variety of topics.

Key topics will include:

Digital Fabrication: From Start to Finish

Determining Your ROI – Is it worth it for me?

Countertop Forecasts – Leading indicators

How to Cut Porcelain – Optimizing for Material Trends

Two Guest Fabricators share their growth stories

"This is our 15th year hosting Digital Stoneworking Expos around the country, and we are excited to host this educational networking event at an industry-recognized leader in the countertop industry," said Stephanie Kadlec, Park Industries director of marketing.

There is no charge to attend this expo, but space is limited and is expected to fill up fast. Learn more and register now at www.parkindustries.com/dse.