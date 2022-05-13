Park Industries invites countertop fabricators from across North America to join them in Denver, Colorado as their Digital Stoneworking Expo™ returns to an in-person event. It will be a two-day event, June 22nd to June 23rd to tour local shops, watch CNC demos, hear from guest fabricators speakers and learn what “going digital” will mean for your shop.

Key Topics to include:

Define Shop Bottlenecks and determine where to start improvements

Determining Your ROI – Is it worth it for me?

Is it worth it for me? Digital Fabrication: From Slab to Fab

Two Guest Fabricators share their going digital stories

share their going digital stories Demonstrations from Laser Products, SPEEDlabel, and Moraware

Tour these automated shops from the Denver area to watch CNC machines in action:

InStone Granite & Marble

Rocky Mountain Stone Designs

Stone Distribution Center

Stephanie Kadlec, director of marketing at Park Industries comments, “We’ve been hosting the Digital Stoneworking Expo™ since 2007 and are very excited to finally be bringing this event back, in-person, in beautiful Denver!”

There is no charge to attend this expo, but space is limited and is expected to fill up fast. Learn more and register now at www.parkindustries.com/dse.