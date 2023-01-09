Park Industries®, the leading manufacturer of stone CNC machinery, invites countertop fabricators to join them in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, March 2nd, for the first Digital Stoneworking Expo™ event of 2023. The company held two successful, fabricator-packed events in North Carolina and Colorado in 2022.

As business owners continue to face a massive labor shortage, fabricating digitally is no longer an elective business choice – it’s a must! The Digital Stoneworking Expo™ is where fabricators find out exactly what that means for them.

Attendees will be able to tour two local shops, watch CNC machine demos and learn about making their business more profitable on a variety of topics.

Local Shop Tours:

Epic Ceramic & Stone

Pacific Stone Construction

Key Topics:

Digital fabrication: From start to finish

Determining your ROI: Is it worth it for me?

How to cut porcelain: Optimizing production for material trends

Guest fabricators share their growth stories

"Park's Digital Stoneworking Expos are truly a unique and beneficial opportunity for countertop fabricators to up their game," adds Stephanie Kadlec, director of marketing, Park Industries®. “In just one day, fabricators gain invaluable education from industry experts, have the opportunity to network with other fabricators, spend time touring real shops and get hands-on access to our state-of-the-art machines."

Park Industries® machines that will be on display include a two table SABERjet™ XP CNC Sawjet, single table SABERjet™ XP CNC Sawjet, TITAN® CNC Router, and more.

There is no charge to attend the Digital Stoneworking Expo™, but space is limited and expected to fill up fast. Learn more and register at www.parkindustries.com/dse.