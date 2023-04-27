Park Industries® invites countertop fabricators from across North America to join them in Cincinnati, OH, as their Digital Stoneworking Expo™ returns to live events on Thursday, June 22nd. This “DSE” follows a successful, fabricator packed event in Anaheim, CA, this past March.

Attendees get to tour two fully digital shops, watch CNC machine demos, hear from guest fabricators speakers and learn about growing their business on a variety of topics.

Key topics to include:

Fabrication for all levels of digital experience - From start to finish

Creating a new future – Utilizing past experiences & applying technology

Take the next step – With a shop designed to match your needs

Business planning – Find your specific next steps

Three guest fabricators - share their growth stories

The local shop tours include The Cabinet & Granite Depot, as well as Luxor Stone Group, both of which are fully automated and feature a variety of CNC technology including:

SABERjet™ XP CNC Sawjets

TITAN® CNC Routers

FASTBACK® II Edge Polishers

HydroClear PRO Advanced Water Systems

And more

“We have been hosting Digital Stoneworking Expos around the country for over 15 years,” adds Meagan Hegland, Park Industries® national sales director, “and we are eager to host this educational, networking event with two exciting shops in the Ohio fabricator community.”

There is no charge to attend this expo, but space is limited and is expected to fill up fast. Learn more about the June Digital Stoneworking Expo by visiting www.parkindustries.com/stone/event/digital-stoneworking-expo/