SlabVision is the ultimate slab capture tool for stone fabricators, offering unparalleled precision imaging, effortless operation and efficient slab inventory management, all in a compact design.

With advanced LED lighting and a high-resolution camera, it ensures accurate and detailed digital maps, enhancing workflow and quality control.

Key features include:

A compact design takes up minimal space in your shop, saving you precious real estate required by other slab imaging stations to maximize your workspace. With the largest slab capacity in the industry of up to 157 inches wide and 86.6 inches high, easily capture slabs of any size on the SlabVision.

Advanced LED lighting system ensures that environmental conditions, such as reflections from sunlight or shop lighting, do not affect image quality. This feature guarantees unmatched image accuracy and consistent performance, no matter where in your shop the machine is located.

Designed with ease of use in mind, featuring a 24-inch touchscreen HMI that offers a clean and intuitive interface. This user-friendly design allows you to operate the system effortlessly, streamlining your workflow and reducing the learning curve for new users.

Features an easy and safe slab loading process, enhancing your workflow, and saving you valuable time during the fabrication process. The machine is loaded using a motorized jack to tilt slabs, and it provides an opening to access clamps easily and safely behind or off the material when loading or offloading.

Inventory management software helps you manage your slab inventory more efficiently, reducing errors and optimizing material usage for cost savings. Capture everything, including material color, thickness, and more properties into your digital inventory with SlabVision, allowing easy access to any slab info in seconds.

Its tMatch vein matching software enables you to match slabs based on vein patterns, providing greater design flexibility and control over your projects.

For more information visit www.parkindustries.com.