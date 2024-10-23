The Javelin CNC sawjet is the smallest footprint with the largest work envelope. High-production processing speeds with high-precision accuracy for custom work. A rigid bridge that excels at mitering with easy-to-access tables. Highly configurable to meet the needs of any shop layout.
Key features include:
- As the smallest two table sawjet in the industry, it saves valuable shop space and gets the high production you crave without compromising table coverage.
- Exceptional mitering capabilities and coverage.
- Leads in the industry with a 144- x 88-inch work area and offers two slab stop positioning systems: a program safe zone that guarantees all your cuts are without limits and a full table zone that allows you to cut jumbo slabs.
- A highly engineered rotary cantilever sawjet designed for unwavering rigidity, accuracy and reliability. Its AccuCut™ System features a reinforced bridge, precision rotary index system, helical rack and pinion technology, and more, all working in tandem to deliver exceptional, long-lasting performance and precision.
- Powers up with industry-leading 27 hp saw arbor to make cutting even the hardest materials including ultra-compact surfaces, quartzite, and porcelain materials a snap. This, paired with the new DynaMAX predictive maintenance 50 hp or 60 hp waterjet systems, provides unmatched processing speeds and shop efficiency.
- Configure the pump, garnet hopper, and more to meet the needs of any shop layout. You can even mix and match table styles (Slab Loader or Standard).
- Load/unload from three sides – easy and accessible without any walls or fencing in the way. This design offers increased efficiency and flexibility in your shop.
- Programming made fast and simple. Park EZ™ Buttons, exclusive on Park Industries CNC machinery, make common programming tasks EZ. Paired with Alphacam’s world-class CAD software, use over 40 built-in Park EZ™ buttons to eliminate tedious programming steps and increase your productivity.
- With buttons like Auto Tool Path, Ultracompact Automation and Parametric Shapes – you can save 60% or more of your programming time and clicks!
Visit www.parkindustries.com for more information.