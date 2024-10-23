The Javelin CNC sawjet is the smallest footprint with the largest work envelope. High-production processing speeds with high-precision accuracy for custom work. A rigid bridge that excels at mitering with easy-to-access tables. Highly configurable to meet the needs of any shop layout.

Key features include:

As the smallest two table sawjet in the industry, it saves valuable shop space and gets the high production you crave without compromising table coverage.

Exceptional mitering capabilities and coverage.

Leads in the industry with a 144- x 88-inch work area and offers two slab stop positioning systems: a program safe zone that guarantees all your cuts are without limits and a full table zone that allows you to cut jumbo slabs.

A highly engineered rotary cantilever sawjet designed for unwavering rigidity, accuracy and reliability. Its AccuCut™ System features a reinforced bridge, precision rotary index system, helical rack and pinion technology, and more, all working in tandem to deliver exceptional, long-lasting performance and precision.

Powers up with industry-leading 27 hp saw arbor to make cutting even the hardest materials including ultra-compact surfaces, quartzite, and porcelain materials a snap. This, paired with the new DynaMAX predictive maintenance 50 hp or 60 hp waterjet systems, provides unmatched processing speeds and shop efficiency.

Configure the pump, garnet hopper, and more to meet the needs of any shop layout. You can even mix and match table styles (Slab Loader or Standard).

Load/unload from three sides – easy and accessible without any walls or fencing in the way. This design offers increased efficiency and flexibility in your shop.

Programming made fast and simple. Park EZ™ Buttons, exclusive on Park Industries CNC machinery, make common programming tasks EZ. Paired with Alphacam’s world-class CAD software, use over 40 built-in Park EZ™ buttons to eliminate tedious programming steps and increase your productivity.

With buttons like Auto Tool Path, Ultracompact Automation and Parametric Shapes – you can save 60% or more of your programming time and clicks!

Visit www.parkindustries.com for more information.