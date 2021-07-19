Park Industries

Powerful enough to cut quartzite with ease, yet versatile enough to cut porcelain with precision, the SABERjet™ XP CNC Sawjet is the ultimate countertop cutting machine.

With its 27 hp saw motor, 5-axis waterjet, and ultracompact cutting features, the SABERjet™ XP’s compact design brings all the features you’d want for your shop’s primary sawing solution.

What really separates the SABERjet™ XP is its pinpoint mitering capabilities. Produce flawless miter cuts with the blade or with the labor saving mitering waterjet feature.

Power your production and increase efficiency with the SABERjet™ XP, available in single or two table models. USA Made with the industry's best customer service.