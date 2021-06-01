CMS Brembana has released a new generation of 5-axes bridge saw entirely managed with numeric control. Compact and easy to install, it does not require any kind of base so it can be re-located almost immediately. The machine is fitted with an abrasive waterjet cutting head which, by working in combination with the diamond blade, means natural stone and composite slab cutting can be automated when there are interferent cuts and internal angles. The machine is designed for all laboratories that cut natural stone, composite and ceramic slabs. The machine’s weight, which can be as much as 16,000 pounds, guarantees a perfect rigidity when producing:

kitchen countertops

vanity tops

wall panels (internal and external)

flooring

doorsteps, staircases and window sills

street furniture

Key buyer benefits include: