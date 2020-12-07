Polyone is Pellegrini’s new revolutionary multi-wire saw. With its special wire winding geometry, the Polyone–20 model makes 20 cuts in one single shot, with only 10 wires at 1cm thickness; or 14 slabs at 2cm with seven wires; or 10 cuts of 3cm with five wires. The “magic” patented idea behind this machine doubles the productivity per wire, according to the manufacturer.

Easily access and manage the wires with this compact machine, and with less wire comes less maintenance. Quickly change thickness by positioning the wires in the multi-groove resin liners. Tensioning flywheels and motor drum diameter are 1 meter, while two 40cm diameter independent guide-wheel groups assure the support for the maximum precision in the two cutting phases for each diamond wire.

Pellegrini stone machines are sold in North America by Miles Supply.