The March 2022 Machine of the Month is the Genya saw by Breton. It is a fully monoblock design as well as being a rust-free galvinized frame. The saw features vaccuum cups on the back of the spindle, which fully automates the machine so you can make cuts and move pieces out of the way.

The machines software interface is easy to use and may be operated on different sophistication levels.



The “Easy” level allows the operator to rapidly and easily carry out all simple cutting operations using the color touchscreen.



Through the “Advanced” level, the operator can program more complex cutting and shaping operations.



The control console of the monobloc bridge saw is equipped with a joystick to easily move several machining axes.

The CNC machine also features:

- Cutting trajectory laser tracker.

- Automatic tilting disk between 0° and 90°/

- Inverter motor/spindle.

- 1/2" gas connection for core drill attachment.

- Through-spindle water.

- Slab thickness probe for miter cuts with continuous automatic correction of the cutting measurements.

- Axis C rotation ±190°.

- Fixed camera to take a photo of the whole slab with a single snapshot.

- Pick-up unit with suction cups and optimization software with automatic nesting to optimize slab surface usage depending on work orders.

- Disk diameter electronic contol.

- Tilting table.

- Worktable covered with special rubber to ease ceramic material machining.