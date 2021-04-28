The Breton Combi is a simple to install, yet full feature Waterjet/blade combination five axis saw that is ideal for both low and high production and especially complicated works such as miter cutting. The Combi is perfect for shops needing a versatile machine that can handle complicated new materials (quartzites, porcelains, sintered stones, etc) and demanding new kitchen/bath trends. The machine is available in a variety of configurations that will fit any business, whether you do low or high volumes, including single tank, dual tank and worktop exchanger with autoloading. The Combi is backed by our US based sales and service team.

Click image to view video