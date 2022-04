The Breton Genya features a automatic labeling system installed onboard the spindle. LabelPro system allows pieces to be labeled directly on the machine before being cut, eliminating the need for manual operations or standalone marking stations.

It has a supplementary electro-spindle. It has a vertical shaft of 3.7 kW/13,000 rpm that is specifically designed for the use of finger bit tools and is mounted laterally to the spindle holder carriage. It comes complete with a dedicated software.