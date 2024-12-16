by Matt DiNorcia, strategic sales manager at UMI | The Source

Nothing exemplifies high-end style like grand forms and sleek aesthetics, and these luxury signifiers are placing jumbo quartz slabs front and center in modern design. Quartz not only showcases the beauty of naturally occurring designs but also offers a nearly boundless palette of hues for designers to play with. The inherent durability and easy maintenance of quartz have made the material a perennial favorite among residential designers. But larger jumbo-sized slabs in bountiful colors and finishes are opening up new possibilities for quartz in the ambitious “make-a-statement” structures of modern residential and commercial spaces. Modern designers now have more material at their disposal to meet increasing demands for expansive countertop spaces and seamless vertical surfaces in striking finishes, all designed with the durability to last a lifetime.





Quartz’s Next Chapter: Big Ideas & Bigger Impact with Jumbo Slabs

In the past few years, jumbo quartz slabs have become a manufacturing staple. Measuring about 65 inches by 130 inches with typical thicknesses of about 1.25 inches, jumbo-sized slabs have quickly gained favor over smaller standard sizes that measure approximately 56 inches by 120 inches. While the exact measures of each slab size may differ slightly depending on the manufacturer, the upsizing trend is consistent. For designers, larger quartz slabs enable the creation of monolithic designs with large seamless surfaces that enhance appearance and functionality. And for fabricators, jumbo slabs provide easier handling with fewer pieces to move around the shop.

In the kitchen, where extra-large islands are in high demand, designers use jumbo quartz slabs to craft sprawling island countertops that flow over the edges in a waterfall effect. To create the effect, fabricators precisely cut a jumbo quartz slab at 45-degree angles into two or three pieces, depending on the desired number of vertical sides (waterfalls) for the island. Fabricators then bond the pieces together at 90-degree angles while maintaining the veining or pattern and apply a color-matched resin to hide the joint line. Architects and designers typically specify 3cm-thick quartz slabs for kitchen islands where the edge of the slab is visible and mitering further elevates the look. With no visible seams disrupting the quartz’s veining or pattern on the countertop surface, the immense quartz island is a stately centerpiece that communicates luxury and modernity.

Large quartz slabs are also well-suited for wall finishes and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms. When used as a vertical facade and edges are not visible, designers typically opt for a thinner 2cm-thick slab. Larger quartz slabs allow designers to elevate the kitchen or bath space with a dramatic surface that is also durable and easy to clean. In the bathroom, quartz slabs can function as full-height shower walls and continuous vanity tops with integrated sinks, delivering a smooth joint-free surface that is both attractive and hygienic.

In commercial spaces like corporate offices, hotels and retail, large quartz slabs are ideal for cladding entire walls and displaying intricate patterns and colors without the distraction of seams. They can also be used to construct oversized furniture pieces, like boardroom tables and dining tables. These creative uses highlight quartz’s natural-looking beauty and add a sense of drama and sophistication.

In each of these examples, the expansive size of the jumbo quartz slab is essential for creating both a striking visual effect and a durable functional surface that is virtually maintenance free.

An Expansive Palette of Colors and Patterns

In addition to size, another standout feature of jumbo quartz slabs is the vast array of colors and patterns that are available. From classic whites and creams to blacks, blues and greens, quartz offers a broad spectrum to suit nearly any aesthetic. Quartz can also mimic natural stone and other materials with marble-inspired veining, quartzite patterns, and granite and concrete looks that cater to modern, minimalist and industrial tastes.

Whether mimicking the natural beauty of granite or quartzite or introducing unique custom looks, quartz's color and finish choices are key. To create the impressive color palette, manufacturers combine 90 to 95% crushed natural quartz with 5 to 10% resin binders, pigments and other additives. Once cured, slabs can be polished for a high-shine finish or honed for a matte-like appearance. Unlike many other natural stone materials such as marble or granite, quartz slabs are consistent in color from one slab to the next due to controlled amounts of additives used during the manufacturing process. This consistency takes the guesswork out of designing with quartz, as designers and fabricators know they will get a dependable look from slab to slab.

Architects, designers and clients who have grown weary of the white-and-gray duo that has dominated design will be happy to learn that popular colors are finally moving in a warmer direction. As manufacturers have introduced more color choices for quartz, including creamier whites, golds and browns, more people are shifting to the warmer side of the spectrum. With some manufacturers offering as many as 90 different quartz colors and patterns, designers who want to work with quartz can be confident about finding the right quartz to complement their projects.

From Vision to Reality, Advantages for Everyone

Jumbo quartz slabs are incredibly flexible in where and how they can be used in modern design, making them appealing to designers, fabricators and installers, and end users for a variety of reasons.

For designers, seamless quartz slabs reduce the need for visible joints, providing a clean continuous look and uninterrupted patterns for horizontal and vertical applications. Designers can specify slabs for expansive applications like large kitchen islands and full-wall cladding without worrying about pattern mismatches or cuts. The range of colors, patterns and finishes fit diverse design themes, and the durability of quartz ensures that, even in high-use commercial spaces, the surface will resist signs of wear and tear and maintain its visual appeal.

For fabricators and installers, the use of a single large slab reduces the number of pieces to handle, cuts to make and seams to seal, saving time and simplifying the fabrication and installation processes. Prefabricated slabs can be customized to specifications, reducing the need for on-site adjustments. Quartz is also less prone to cracking and breaking, reducing the risk of material loss. Manufactured slabs are uniform in density and thickness, too, ensuring consistent results for book-matching and vein-continuation projects.

For end users, seamless surfaces are easier to clean and free of cuts and grout lines that can trap dirt, bacteria and moisture. In addition to its luxurious appearance, quartz is non-porous and highly resistant to stains, mold and mildew, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. The scratch, stain and heat resistance of quartz allows it to withstand daily use, and minimal maintenance saves end users time and money over the product's lifespan.

As manufacturers continue pushing forward with more colors and patterns for large quartz slabs, this versatile material will undoubtedly find its way into increasingly unique applications where aesthetics, functionality and durability are desired.

Matt DiNorcia is a strategic sales manager at UMI | The Source, focusing on the southeast region. He plays an integral role in shaping sales strategy and developing internal systems to optimize customer relationships and streamline operational efficiency, ensuring seamless service and growth for UMIStone.com client base.