The design of residential property in Miami, FL, marries tropical modern architecture with its natural surroundings through the inherent qualities of travertine and porcelain slabs

Tucked away east of I-95, the hidden gem of Biscayne Gardens reveals itself as one of Miami’s last sanctuaries of expansive one-acre residential plots. This unincorporated enclave, situated between North Miami and North Miami Beach, is experiencing a renaissance of modern homes and elegant construction, all while retaining its rustic charm. Here, one-acre estates flourish with verdant greenery, a nod to the area’s rich history as fertile farmland for pineapples, strawberries, and equestrian pursuits during the 1930s and '40s.

In October 2020, John and Gina Terry discovered a one-acre property within this verdant haven, where a dilapidated 1949 home stood amid overgrown landscapes. Despite its neglected state, the Terrys recognized the inherent beauty and boundless potential within the 41,000-square-foot plot. Only 30 days after their first visit, they acquired the property for approximately $300,000, captivated by the rare opportunity to own such a vast estate east of I- 95 and less than four miles away from the beaches.

To breathe new life into the property, the Terrys enlisted Lester Perez, principal of the distinguished Miami-based architecture firm Atelier 305. During a six-month period, they meticulously crafted a tropical modern residence that harmoniously integrated with the existing mature Oak trees, ensuring that the lush landscape could be admired from every vantage point within the home. The result is a striking four-bedroom, five-bathroom sanctuary, featuring an open-concept layout that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor living.

The transformative journey began with the land itself. An advanced irrigation system, complemented by the previous owners' love for trees, set the stage for the Terrys’ commitment to preserving this natural treasure. John Terry personally undertook much of the landscaping, reviving the original shed and continually enhancing the property with new plant species. The estate now nurtures an array of botanical marvels, including live oak trees that are over 150 years old, royal poincianas, Cuban palms, traveler palms, gumbo limbo, ceiba speciosa, Florida green avocado, Philippine mango trees, old man palms and screw pines.

Following the demolition of the outdated structure, the construction of the modern home commenced July 2022, surrounded by the original flora and fauna that had been thriving since the early 1900s. The front of the home welcomes guests with a covered two-car carport, facing a towering 25-foot traveler's palm in the courtyard. A walkway through this serene space leads to the expansive outdoor patio and backyard area.

Upon entering the home, there are 14-foot-high ceilings. A seamless expanse of Peruvian Navona Vein Cut travertine stretches from the exterior of the home, where it graces the front door area and flows uninterrupted into the interior -- lining the main corridor. This elegant stone adds a touch of refined luxury, seamlessly blending the outdoor and indoor spaces with its sophisticated veining. The ceilings are clad in rich Peruvian Ipe hard tropical wood -- extending throughout the main living areas, including the outdoor patio and gazebo, providing a sense of continuity and warmth. The floors are finished with Italian 48- x 48-inch porcelain tiles in the elegant Boost Stone Ivory color. This exquisite combination of porcelain and wood was sourced from Simpatico Surfaces, an architectural surfaces company in Miami. The left wall of the main corridor is adorned with Peruvian travertine named Navona Vein Cut, another elegant selection from Andean Stone Company in Miami, adding a touch of refined luxury.

To the right of the corridor, two bedrooms and a powder room lead to the master suite. The Terrys’ youngest daughters enjoy their own spacious bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom featuring a two-sink Italian porcelain slab countertop in Calacatta Statuario Supremio, Italian wood veneer cabinetry named Lati and Italian porcelain shower wall tiles named Tan Glazed. The powder room, nestled between the bedrooms and the master suite, showcases antique treasures from an old plantation in Savannah, GA, beautifully complementing its Italian porcelain countertop named Calacatta Extra and Italian wood veneer cabinetry named Rovere Nero.

The master bathroom is a serene retreat, with another two-sink Calacatta Statuario Supremio porcelain slab countertop, paired with Italian wood veneer cabinetry named Noce Canaleto and a luxurious Italian porcelain shower wall tile named 3D wave, creating an ambiance of natural elegance. The final bedroom, belonging to the Terrys’ eldest daughter, includes its own en-suite bathroom with a Bianco Dolomite Italian porcelain countertop, Italian wood veneer cabinetry named Lati, and an Italian porcelain shower tile named Bianco Fantastico. Each of these exquisite architectural elements, from the porcelain countertops to the Italian cabinetry and accent shower walls, were sourced from Simpatico Surfaces, epitomizing a seamless fusion of modern luxury and enduring natural beauty.

At the end of the corridor lies the sitting and dining room, a space thoughtfully furnished by John and Gina Terry, who have a keen eye for interior design. A custom library made of Peruvian Ipe hard tropical wood stands tall at 14 feet, dividing this area from the living room and showcasing a curated collection of antique books and artifacts -- testament to the Terrys’ passion for antique global treasures.

Beyond the library, the living room opens up with floor-to-ceiling hurricane-proof glass windows, extending into the kitchen and sitting area. These expansive windows invite the serene landscape into the home, fostering a deep connection with nature. The kitchen, Mrs. Terry’s personal design triumph, centers around a grand Soapstone dark Italian porcelain island, with counters and a backsplash in Calacatta Imperiale Italian porcelain, which exudes a classic elegant allure.

The outdoor area is a sanctuary in its own right, featuring a wrap-around patio, a 15- x 30-foot pool bathroom, cabana and garage. Peruvian Navona Cross Cut travertine, sourced from Andean Stone Company, graces the floors of the patio, gazebo, pool coping, flagstones and firepit surround. The outdoor kitchen, with its Travertino White Italian porcelain bar top, overlooks the pool and gazebo, making it an ideal setting for entertaining. The cabana houses the fifth bathroom, adorned with Bianco Dolomite porcelain countertops, Italian wood veneer cabinetry named Rovere Nero, and a shower wall lined with Italian porcelain Cardoso gray with a linear veining.

The Terrys' Biscayne Gardens residence stands as a testament to the harmonious marriage of tropical modern architecture and the enduring beauty of nature -- offering a serene retreat that preserves the area’s rich history while embracing the future.