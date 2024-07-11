NAPLES, FL -- UMI Stone, a leading stone slab distribution company that supplies globally sourced surfaces for residential kitchen and bath and commercial applications, has announced it is now the exclusive supplier of Vicostone premium engineered quartz on the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine. Vicostone is a leading global manufacturer of quartz products known for its innovation and application of new technologies to create beautiful, natural-looking and exceptionally durable quartz surfaces. Through the partnership, UMI Stone customers now have a single source for a broad selection of quartz, and Vicostone customers on the East Coast have one dependable supplier for their preferred quartz brand.

Over the last two decades, UMI Stone has become a premier distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain and sinks. Dedicated to efficiency, precision and business innovation, UMI Stone has built a reputation for operational excellence, and its partnership with Vicostone ensures that fabricators, showrooms and designers experience the best from both.

Vicostone is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and its products are Greenguard Gold certified for stringent indoor air emissions standards. As part of the Declare Product database, Vicostone quartz is verified to contain absolutely no materials on the Living Building Challenge Red List.

“Our partnership with Vicostone is a great opportunity for East Coast designers and fabricators to secure a reliable source for premium quartz,” said Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone. “All of our 11 locations in the Vicostone territory will offer a large selection and deep inventory, so when a designer sees a quartz style they like, they’ll know they can get it quickly and without any hassles."

Vicostone quartz is exclusively available from European Granite & Marble and Marva Marble (rebranding to UMI Stone summer 2024) locations along the East Coast in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, as well as UMI’s Greenville, SC location.