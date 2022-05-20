ATLANTA, GA -- Mosaic Companies, the country's fastest-growing manufacturer and distributor of natural stones, slabs and tile, today unveiled plans for a new, state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution hub in Miami. This marks the latest in a series of strategic investments the company has been making to fulfill its mission and better serve its customers.

Located in the Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, the new facility will increase Mosaic Companies' east coast warehouse footprint by nearly double and support all Mosaic Companies brands, including Walker Zanger, Opustone, Surfaces and Anthology Tile.

Designed and built to optimize storage capacity, inbound and outbound freight, and overall logistics efficiency, the location will also host a brand-new Anthology Tile showroom as well as the company’s corporate office personnel. In recent months, Mosaic Companies has been hiring for many positions, increasing Mosaic’s accounting, finance, design, supply chain, operations and logistic teams. Home to Mosaic Companies' original platform company, Surfaces, these new hires further reinforce a standing commitment to the local community in South Florida.

The new hub is expected to be fully operational by late fall 2022, concluding over a year’s worth of meticulous planning.

“We knew that to grow the business and better support our clients, dealers and distributors, we could not rely on a series of small, brand-centric warehouses in multiple locations. We had to go big and modernize our onsite logistics infrastructure,” said Keith Denny, Mosaic Companies’ president.

The new warehouse is momentous, not only in its size but also in its eco-responsibility. All lights and HVAC equipment used in the facility will be the most energy-efficient in the market. All forklifts are brand new and electric, which benefit hugely from Florida’s power grid - one of the greenest in America - and reduce the company’s CO2 footprint.

Once open, Mosaic Companies’ new distribution hub will be fully integrated with the company’s logistics network and help the organization streamline business on both the east and west coasts.