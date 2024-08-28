Austin, TX — Vadara Quartz Surfaces, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, announces four new distributors representing East Coast markets stretching from South Carolina to New York.

Vadara has partnered with the following stone surfacing dealers:

The four East Coast distributors will assist Vadara with expanding their reach in the region. They have been established in the stone industry for many years and maintain a high standard of service for their customers. Each plays a significant role in strategically extending the Vadara brand promise into key markets.

Nikolas Doukakis, CEO of Global Stone Granite & Marble, commented on the partnership with Vadara, “With over 20 years in the stone surfacing business, we are impressed with the craftsmanship offered in Vadara Quartz designs. Doukakis continued, “Compared to other brands, Vadara is more detailed, which provides a unique selling point for our customers.”

Renée Dente Primmer, the vice president of Dente Trading, established in 1965, shared that the partnership with Vadara was born out of a desire to provide their customers with a product they would source for their projects. “The quality of Vadara Quartz was obvious from the first time I saw it,” explained Dente Primmer. “From the finished edges to the realistic veining, Vadara designs live up to the high standards that our customers associate with the brands found in our showrooms,” Dente Primmer asserted.

“Vadara is the first quartz line that we have carried in over 30 years of business,” stated Bobby Efthimiadis, VP of business development at MMG Tile + Stone. “Vadara provides a detail-oriented product that is highly differentiated from its competitors. As our business expands and continues in its pursuit of becoming a destination for sourcing the best stone and tile products, it is the perfect time to partner with Vadara as our goals are mutually aligned,” Efthimiadis concluded.

Andrea Francini, the owner of Francini Inc., noted, “Francini Inc. is excited to take on Vadara, an exclusive line of engineered quartz products, a decision driven by our confidence in its exceptional quality and equally appealing design aesthetic. At Francini, our clientele is always at the forefront of our decisions, and adding the Vadara Collection allows us to serve our customers with high-quality products they will love.”

“We’re excited to embark on distribution partnerships with four new dealers on the East Coast,” stated Ed Rogers, executive vice president of U.S. Surfaces, the parent company of Vadara. Rogers continued, “At Vadara, the relationships we build with our distribution channels are integral to our business. We pride ourselves on aligning our goals with premier surfacing dealers sharing a similar mission to deliver high-quality materials to consumers.”

The East Coast distribution channel is an invaluable asset for Vadara. As they look to make the brand synonymous with high-end products created through artisan craftsmanship, the new partnerships will help increase brand recognition and fortify the Vadara brand promise across this highly competitive region.