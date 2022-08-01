LE SUEUR, MN -- Cambria, the nation’s leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, has launched four new designs for residential and commercial applications, adding to its existing iconic palette. Following design launches in January and April, Cambria’s latest introduction brings the total to seven new designs in 2022 with additional launches planned for the remainder of the year. Cambria’s newest designs further establish its position as the leader in trendsetting design and cutting-edge innovation.

Rich, off-white backdrops are elegantly enhanced with seascape-inspired contours and colorways with organic movement and refined details. The allure of rugged landscapes and coastal countrysides is captured in these stunning new designs.

Cambria’s Executive Vice President of Design Summer Kath says, “We continue to lead the market by designing and developing new Cambria innovations that will wow homeowners and professionals. These four new designs will do just that, especially Southport™️, which is an entirely new look for us in movement and personality. We are constantly striving to advance our proprietary technology to produce the most original designs in quartz.”

All Cambria quartz products are nonabsorbent, easy to clean, and resistant to scratches, chips and stains. They are made in America by a family-owned company and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty.

Cambria’s four new designs for the July 2022 launch are:

SOUTHPORT™ - LUXURY SERIES - Beautifully bold and soothingly soft gray veins move organically across a cool, white canvas, embodying the raw beauty of rhythmic waves and coastal landscapes.

BECKINGTON™ - LUXURY SERIES - Like calming cool waters juxtaposed with warm seaside sands, the harmonized veining interplays cool grays and soft tans, pairing perfectly with a soothing gray backdrop.

AINSLEY ™ - SIGNATURE SERIES - Delicate gray veining moves about in tight and open patterns, creating lighter and darker pools of color. A dusting of shimmer adds depth and intrigue.

CLIFTON™ - SIGNATURE SERIES - Cool whites and soft, sage greens evoke the beauty of an idyllic seaside escape, enhanced by silver flecks that glint enticingly.

All four designs are available in Cambria Matte® and high gloss finishes. With up to 19 different edge profile treatments, these designs are offered in Jumbo slab size: 132″ x 65.5″ (335cm x 166cm). Thicknesses listed below.

Southport: 1cm, 2cm, 3cm

Beckington: 2cm, 3cm

Ainsley: 6mm, 1cm, 2cm, 3cm

Clifton: 6mm, 1cm, 2cm, 3cm