LE SUEUR, MN – Cambria, the nation’s leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, is excited to announce the introduction of four new designs and one groundbreaking finish to its industry-leading palette. This launch comes on the heels of the February launch, bringing the total to eight new designs so far in 2021.

The four new designs, inspired by the idea of the quintessential summer vacation, invoke journeys taken, moments experienced, and memories created. Cobblestones shimmering in the June rain. Digging toes in warm sand swept by the rushing tide. The ancient peace of a cottage on a green shire. The still silence of a fiery solstice sunset.

Summoning powerful emotions interlaced with Cambria’s characteristic details, these new designs offer cool whites warmed by honey or complemented by gray, textured ridges, flecks of silver, cascading black veining, abundant swirls, and charcoal gray veins sure to resonate with anyone dreaming of summer.

Included in this launch is the introduction of Cambria’s first-of-its-kind, revolutionary Cambria Satin Ridge™ finish. The sheen sits between Cambria’s high gloss and Cambria Matte™ finishes, with texture throughout the design. “The veins are larger-size quartz crystals that appear almost petrified,” explains Cambria’s EVP of Design Summer Kath. “They seem to float and add a level of contour.” Cambria Satin Ridge finish is available exclusively on Cambria’s new Leabridge™ design.

True to its name, the cool whites and grays of Sandgate mimic the surface of a favorite childhood beach or treasured memory with enticing glints of silver flecks that add extra depth and dimension. Sandgate’s array of calming neutrals reflects a serene speckled shoreline and brings a sense of calm that consumers are yearning for in their homes, now more than ever.

Earthy hues intertwined with soft swirls meld together to create organic movement that achieves a delicate yet evocative look much like smoothed out marble. The intermingling of neutral tones makes this design very versatile. “Sandgate is not meant to be the star of the show,” says Kath. “It can be used anywhere and everywhere because it’s beautiful and complements any style.”

High-contrast, deeply saturated black veining cascades across a cool white background, intersecting with softer veins that pulsate and crackle. Sleek and timeless, Hemsworth showcases a unique type of striated veining that strikes across the intricate terrain of the slab with compelling movement. The varied saturation of the veining, from intense to pulsating, creates fluidity to ensure standout veining in each run.

Black and white never goes out of style, and Hemsworth is a modernized iteration of this timeless look. Kath says, “We were inspired by urban European cities like Paris where stark white buildings mix with architectural black trim for a classically beautiful combination.” Juxtaposing the sea of seamless all-white design, Hemsworth elevates classic white with the sophistication of bold black making it ideal for those who wish to dip their toe into more moody hues without taking the all-black-palette plunge.

An update to the beige invasion of the early 2000s, brown is back in 2021, but with a fresh spin. Halewood features abundant swirls of charcoal gray veins which animate this wheat-toned design. Beige and white accents provide a subtle softness with a crystallized feel that adds emotional depth and dimension.

“With Halewood, we were inspired by earth tones and the color palette of the wilderness, mountains, and desert,” says Kath. Halewood feels right at home in a traditional space, but with its crystalline movement and veining, it fits into modern aesthetics just as well. Kath adds, “Halewood offers so much flexibility with tones reminiscent of the outdoors, which gives it a magical earthiness.”

With a first-of-its-kind quartz finish, Leabridge with Satin Ridge finish features gradations of cool white and warm honey, with borders of textured ridges. Reminiscent of the salt flats in Utah, Leabridge has a fractal aesthetic with a color gradient, a combination that is versatile for an array of design styles.

There’s something uniquely tactile about summer adventures and the memories they create. The groundbreaking new Cambria Satin Ridge finish awakens those memories of special places. This distinctive surface reflects a rich finish with a sensual texture, adding a powerful tactile dimension to the visual sophistication of the Cambria design. Kath explains that “we’re energized by the possibilities of this new finish. And we’re looking forward to seeing the applications you discover and how this might awaken your sense of place.”

The new Cambria Satin Ridge finish is available exclusively on the Leabridge design. Because of its unique characteristics, edges differ in look and feel from the top surface. Mitering extends the top surface to exterior edges. Leabridge offers the same maintenance-free benefits as all Cambria designs.

Hemsworth, Halewood, and Sandgate are available in Cambria Matte and high gloss finishes, and Leabridge is available exclusively in Cambria Satin Ridge finish. With up to 19 different edge profile treatments, Hemsworth, Halewood, and Sandgate are offered in jumbo size slabs 132″ x 65.5″ (335cm x 166cm), and Leabridge with Satin Ridge finish is offered in standard 122″ x 55.5″ (310cm x 141cm). All four designs are available in 2cm and 3cm—Leabridge with Satin Ridge finish is slightly thicker than regular 2cm and 3cm designs.

High-res imagery is available for download here. To further explore these new designs, visit CambriaUSA.com/NewRelease.