DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is recently launched four exciting new tile collections, bringing today’s hottest trends to life in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, shapes, patterns, materials and styles. These new assortments offer a myriad of fashionable products with exceptional performance features.

“Because every person has their own individual style, Daltile offers an enormous selection including all of the latest fashion-based, on-trend products,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Daltile provides a wide range of materials and is a staple for Modern American Luxury. Also, Daltile’s position as a ‘one-stop-shop’ is a strength that serves our partners and their customers well.”

Daltile’s new Perpetuo collection delivers the beauty of luxurious marble visuals in durable porcelain tile that stands up to everyday life. Perpetuo features elegant marble designs in five timeless colors. Included in the collection are 8-inch hexagon decorative accents that impress, including a stunning black and white duo.

Mesmerist captivates with six calming, neutral, aquatic colors that authentically replicate the look of handmade ceramic tile through uneven edges, undulating structure and variation in color from piece to piece. Also featured are rectangular and hexagonal wall tiles, including an arabesque mosaic that adds a shimmering touch to any space.

Create striking dimension in a space with Daltile’s new Aesthetic ceramic tile collection. With patterns ranging from organic natural visuals to structured geometric textures, this 12- x 36-inch wall tile is designed to flow seamlessly from tile to tile. Available in a simple yet rich and elegant white.

New line extensions to Daltile’s existing Memoir collection include a mesmerizing assortment of concrete-like encaustic tiles available in four geometrical and floral design patterns and five contemporary colors. These 12- x 12-inch, glazed ceramic tiles are perfect for floor, wall and countertop applications.