DALLAS, TX -- Daltile has launched four new designs into the brand’s One Quartz extra-large slab program. These new designs are Made In The USA with imported material in Dal-Tile LLC’s quartz plant in Dickson, TN, and are among the largest quartz slab products in the world.

“These new extra-large slabs exemplify how quartz combines the beauty of marble and limestone visuals with durability and low-maintenance,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile LLC. “With quartz, you can add gorgeous natural stone looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant and stain resistant, and can be used on walls and countertops.”

The quartz produced in Dal-Tile’s Dickson facility is made using proprietary design technologies, the most advanced decorative capabilities, the highest levels of gloss and clarity, and exclusive colors and designs. The new designs include: