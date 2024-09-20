CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino, a global leader in producing sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, recently introduced Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM, four new low-silica colors. With less than 10% crystalline silica, Le Chic Bohème is safer and more sustainable, while maintaining Silestone’s durability, stain resistance and easy maintenance, according to the manufacturer. The product is also produced with sustainable Hybriq+® technology -- manufactured using 99% reused water, 100% renewable energy and at least 20% recycled materials.

“Cosentino continues to push the boundaries of developing sustainable surfacing that is durable, alluring and unique,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino Americas and EVP of Global Sales. “Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM embodies all of these qualities and more. With the depth of intricate veining and versatile yet impactful range of colors, the new product enables designers to bring more sustainable designs to their residential and commercial projects with a modern luxurious feel.”