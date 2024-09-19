Le Chic Bohème continues Cosentino’s dedication to the beauty of bold veined patterns -- a journey that began in 2023 with the launch of the highly popular Silestone® Le Chic collection. The essence of Parisian sophistication and Bohemian flair comes to life within the four new colors -- Jardin Emerald (pictured), Rivière Rose, Château Brown and Blanc Élysèe -- which awaken the imagination with unique shades, elegant veining, metallic accents and nuanced patterns that bring distinguished depth to designs. As a part of the Silestone®XM brand, Le Chic Bohème is manufactured using Cosentino’s sustainable patented Hybriq+® technology, using 99% reused water and 100% renewable energy, and incorporating a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials in its composition, with less than 10% of crystalline silica, distinguishing it as a low silica product within the category.

Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM strengthens Cosentino’s advancement in its innovative and sustainable surface manufacturing, as the detailed veining requires an all-new system of design. The intricate, interlocking veins are made possible by a full-body molding system featuring integrated veined design across the entire surface and thickness. This enables full continuity of the veining through finishes on edges and recesses, whether curved, die-cut or milled cut, allowing designers and architects to create luxurious spaces with authenticity.