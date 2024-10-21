CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino Group, a global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, is proud to announce the grand re-openings of its newly renovated City showrooms in two dynamic cities: Miami and Los Angeles. These enhanced spaces reflect Cosentino’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art innovations in North America’s top design hubs, and offering visitors an immersive experience that fuses timeless design with modern advancements. The spaces feature cutting-edge technology with interactive digital slab displays and an Atelier table, allowing visitors to engage with Cosentino’s full portfolio of offerings to bring their projects to life.

“These renovations are key milestones in Cosentino’s continued expansion across North America, a market where our brand has built strong relationships with the design community in influential cities like Miami and Los Angeles,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and executive vice president of global sales. “We are committed to providing designers with the resources they need to bring their creative visions to life, and these upgraded spaces will strengthen those partnerships and further establish Cosentino’s presence in these vital markets.”

Cosentino City Los Angeles: A Source of Design Inspiration on Beverly Blvd

Cosentino’s Los Angeles City showroom, located in the West Hollywood Design District, has undergone a $500K refurbishment to its existing 4,000-square-foot space. While maintaining its original size, the renovation includes updates to display areas and millwork, bringing a refreshed Mediterranean aesthetic to the forefront, which harkens back to the brand's Spanish roots.

Key features include the outdoor patio, designed by renowned L.A.-based designer Claudia Afshar. With the rising demand for outdoor living, Claudia’s patio design at the City showroom aims to inspire guests. “The new patio seamlessly extends the indoor space, blending functionality with style and featuring our Dekton Ukiyo collection in the Cosentino x Urban Bonfire Kitchen," Afshar said. "The stationary island and Cosentino backdrop make it the perfect space for entertaining while highlighting the brand."

The Los Angeles showroom showcases a diverse array of Silestone® and Dekton® offerings, including Cosentino’s latest low-silica collection, Le Chic Boheme by Silestone®XM, which features rich hues and dramatic, metallic veining. Collaborations with partner brands such as Pitt Cooking, Miele, BauTeam and Naturtex enhance the visitor experience, making the showroom a premier destination for design professionals and homeowners alike.

Cosentino City Miami: A Bold Transformation in the Design District

Located in Miami's iconic Design District on Biscayne Blvd, the renovated 3,000-square-foot City showroom now features an expanded space that incorporates previously dedicated office areas. This $1 million transformation features all new stunning bathroom displays, also designed in collaboration with Afshar.

“At the Cosentino Miami Showroom, we designed three-bathroom displays, each with its own distinct character,” says Afshar. “Two are fully functional, combining warm wood tones and rich textures with a variety of stone applications. The third is an immersive walk-in experience. Our goal was to demonstrate Cosentino’s versatility, presenting a cohesive yet diverse aesthetic that highlights the brand’s wide range of uses. To add depth and visual interest, we incorporated Dekton® surfaces, including fluted patterns from the Dekton® Ukiyo collection.”

With a design inspired by the contemporary essence of the Cosentino brand, the showroom brings together all 2023 and 2024 product launches, including EARTHIC® and Le Chic Boheme by Silestone®XM, and Dekton®’s Pietra Edition and Ukiyo collections. Partner brands including Pitt Cooking, Miele and Del Corte are also prominently featured, showcasing a comprehensive design experience between Cosentino and other major kitchen & bath industry brands.

In addition to the Miami and Los Angeles showrooms, Cosentino will soon be opening a new City location in Dallas this winter, as well as a Honolulu City in 2025, bringing the total Cosentino City showrooms to 14 in the North America. Cosentino also completed renovations at its Center location in Pittsburgh, which combine the functions of warehouse, brand and product showroom. In total, Cosentino has more than 40 Centers across there region from coast to coast.