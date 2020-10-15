Dallas, TX – Daltile is pleased to announce the launch of two new beautiful marble designs, Patriotic Calacatta and Independence Calacatta, into the brand’s ONE Quartz Surfaces American Reserve, National Marble collection. These two new quartz products are Made in the USA with imported materials in Dal-Tile Corporation’s quartz plant in Dickson, Tennessee and are also the largest quartz slab products in the world. Available nationwide.

“Our state-of-the-art domestic facility creates quartz slabs that are the epitome of design and style,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Daltile’s new products, Patriotic Calacatta and Independence Calacatta, are extra-large 136”x79” quartz slabs, the largest in the world. With designers and consumers wanting countertops and walls to be as free of seams as possible and with the increasing popularity of larger kitchen islands, these extra-large quartz slabs are a perfect material to meet today’s design needs. The quartz produced in our facility is made using proprietary design technologies, the most advanced decorative capabilities, the highest levels of gloss and clarity, and exclusive colors and designs.”

“Quartz is a product that the design community enjoys working with and homeowners are specifically asking for," said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The outstanding features of quartz include the virtually unlimited availability of colors and designs combined with durability and ease of maintenance. For example, with quartz, you can add gorgeous marble looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens."

The two new exquisite white marble designs, Patriotic Calacatta and Independence Calacatta, offer beautiful wide veining against modern white backgrounds, with Patriotic’s background just a hint warmer than Independence’s.

All of these new products combine the beauty of marble with the performance of quartz. Available in 2-cm and 3-cm thicknesses, these slabs are waterproof, scratch resistant, stain resistant and heat resistant, and can be used on walls and countertops.