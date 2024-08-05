DALLAS, TX-- Daltile recently launched three new designs into its exciting ONE Quartz extra-large quartz slab program. These new products are among the largest quartz slab products in the world.

“These new extra-large slabs exemplify how the beauty of marble and stone visuals nicely combine with the durability and low-maintenance of quartz — and at a price that easily fits into both residential and commercial budgets,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile LLC. “With quartz, you can add gorgeous natural stone looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant, and stain resistant, and can be used on walls, backsplashes and countertops. Our quartz slabs are an excellent way to bring both glamour and durability to commercial spaces also.”

For more specifics on the newly launched line please visit www.daltile.com.