Daltile launched two new designs into its ONE Quartz National Marble Series. These two new colors are Made In The USA with imported materials in Dal-Tile Corporation’s quartz plant in Dickson, Tennessee and are also the largest quartz slab products in the world. The newly-launched products are available nationwide.

“These two new exquisite marble designs, Statuary Unity and Statuary Glory, offer beautiful wide veining against modern white backgrounds, with Glory’s background just a hint warmer than Unity’s,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The veining in these two designs features smooth, flowing movements with clean edges, lending a sophisticated elegance to the overall visuals.”

“Statuary Unity and Statuary Glory exemplify how quartz combines the beauty of marble with product performance,” said Viana. “With quartz, you can add gorgeous marble looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant, and stain resistant, and can be used on walls and countertops.”

“Statuary Unity and Statuary Glory are extra-large 136”x79” quartz slabs, available in both 2cm and 3cm,” added Viana. “With interior designers and consumers wanting countertops and walls to be as free of seams as possible and with the increasing popularity of larger kitchen islands, these extra-large quartz slabs are a perfect format size to meet today’s design needs.”

The quartz produced in Dal-Tile’s Dickson facility is made using proprietary design technologies, the most advanced decorative capabilities, the highest levels of gloss and clarity, and exclusive colors and designs.