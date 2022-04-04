BETHANY, CT – Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has developed two new innovative Strata_Heat thermostats, providing homeowners with enhanced benefits such as quicker set-up time, hands-free operation and more smart home compatibility features to control their Strata_Heat floor warming system. Both the Wi-Fi Thermostat and Smart LCD Wi-Fi Thermostat can be controlled through the MyStrata_Heat app on a smart device or with most home automation hubs, providing real-time information for optimal usage.

“The Strata_Heat floor warming system itself is widely known as one of the most innovative floor warming solutions in the marketplace, and the new smart thermostats expand the system’s capabilities further in terms of fluency, speed-of-use and customization,” said Dustin Prevete, Laticrete senior product manager. “As we continuously evolve within the floor heating space, our goal is to make our clients’ lives easier, and the cutting-edge technologies implemented in these thermostats were engineered to do just that.”

The Wi-Fi Thermostat offers an easy-to-navigate digital readout with a minimalist design and a customizable touch panel LCD display. The Smart LCD Wi-Fi Thermostat features a full-color and capacitive touch screen that works similar to smartphones and tablets, plus the ability to upload photos for customized backgrounds and for room identification.

Both thermostats can be activated through a QR code, thus minimizing set-up time and offers a variety of benefits such as voice-activated operation, reduced Wi-Fi load-pull and built-in Ground Fault Control (GFC). The thermostats also have the ability to learn the user’s routines for maximized system efficiency, and use smartphone GPS location services to aid in system optimization and energy consumption.

The addition of the Wi-Fi Thermostat and Smart LCD Wi-Fi Thermostat follows last year’s launch of the improved Strata_Heat floor warming system, which includes a high-performance spliceless wire and an uncoupling mat. The Strata_Heat System can be installed under tile, stone or hardwood floors, and is backed by the industry’s best warranty.