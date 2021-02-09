Bethany, Conn. -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched a new and improved STRATA_HEAT™ floor warming system, which includes an industry-first, high-performance floor heating spliceless wire and an uncoupling mat. As a floor warming system that can be installed under tile, stone, vinyl, carpeted or hardwood floor, the STRATA_HEAT upgrade offers a faster, more consistent, energy-efficient installation with a system warranty thanks to the spliceless wire, transparent mat and thermal pack.

“STRATA_HEAT offers customers peace-of-mind due to its sustainability, increasing thermal heat diffusion by 20% while reducing energy costs up to 15% and minimizing cold spots to make homes feel more comfortable,” said Dustin Prevete, LATICRETE Senior Product Manager. “This product not only has unparalleled innovative floor warming qualities not yet seen in the marketplace, but it offers fluency and speed-of-use which is vital for improving overall workability for both the installer and end-user.”

The updated STRATA_HEAT system features industry-leading innovation centered around the spliceless wire, the mat (for its hydration vents and translucent finish) and lastly the thermal pack for its performance enhancing capabilities. The first-ever spliceless wire features a single diameter throughout, meaning users no longer have to bury the cold lead into the sub-floor, thus removing a step in the application process and making installations quicker and easier.

As the only UL Certified floor heating system on the market, STRATA_HEAT reduces floor heat-up and cycle time to reduce energy cost, is user-friendly thanks to the smart "Floor Focused" thermostat, which can be accessed through a simple smartphone app, smart home automation devices like Amazon® Alexa, and comes with a system warranty.

