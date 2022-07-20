BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched SPARTACOTE® PRIME-N-GO™, a versatile, two-part epoxy primer that simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need for mechanical preparation such as grinding and/or shot blasting. As the first primer of its type for use in the resinous coatings line at Laticrete, this new solution creates a strong bond to the substrate, enhancing the overall adhesion of the system on smooth, non-porous and non-absorptive surfaces. SPARTACOTE PRIME-N-GO also allows for a quicker project turnaround, eliminates dust, debris and waste on the job site and delivers superior durability.

“Mechanical preparation work is widely viewed by most resinous coatings contractors as a requirement for all coating projects – until now,” said Ben Lampi, Laticrete product manager. “With SPARTACOTE PRIME-N-GO, this step is no longer a prerequisite to coating a surface, thus providing the ultimate primer solution and installation tool for creating efficiencies and optimizing productivity in flooring installations.”

Thanks to its ability to reduce equipment needs onsite, SPARTACOTE PRIME-N-GO allows for a quicker project turnaround and eliminates the disruption, mess and noise associated with mechanical preparation. Formulated to comply with all major low VOC and low odor regulations including SCAQMD requirements, the product’s multi-purpose benefits add greater field flexibility and improved leveling properties, making it easy to work with and reduces the number of surface defects while creating a better overall end result. Additionally, job site waste and mixing errors are prevented thanks to a simple two-to-one mix ratio.

The product delivers superior performance and consistent coverage on a wide range of substrates in interior and occupied spaces in the residential, healthcare, retail, education and hospitality sectors. With SPARTACOTE PRIME-N-GO, users can effortlessly improve the application experience and achieve a higher quality finish.

For more information, visit: laticrete.com/resinous-and-decorative-finishes.