Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has rolled out Air Barrier C3 – a versatile Class III air barrier – and a first for Laticrete. Compatible with numerous wall assemblies, including full brick and stone, adhered masonry veneer, siding panel systems, and more, Air Barrier C3 is easily applied via a roller or sprayer in a single coat that dries in less than two hours, reducing labor costs and leading to faster project completions. When paired with the Laticrete® Masonry Veneer Installation System (MVIS™), architects and builders can now install the most comprehensive adhered veneer wall assembly system on the market, increasing a building’s operational energy efficiency by up to 35% and backed by a full system warranty.Air Barrier C3 features Microban® antimicrobial product protection to help prevent bacteria growth that may lead to stains and odors, reducing ongoing maintenance and keeping installations looking newer longer. The Class III air barrier has also achieved some of the industry’s highest standards. UL Greenguard has certified the product for low VOC emissions to help create a healthier work environment for installers and contribute to a project’s sustainability goals, and the Air Barrier Association of America’s (ABAA) certification means it will meet the rigors encountered during its service life.For more information, visit https://laticrete.com/en/masonry-veneer-installation-system/air-and-water-barrier/air-barrier-c3.

