Bethany, Conn. -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched MVIS™ (Masonry Veneer Installation System) Lite Wall Float, a super lightweight mortar developed with the installer in mind. Half the weight of traditional type S mortars, MVIS Lite Wall Float is safer and easier to handle. Designed specifically for masonry veneers, this product’s lightweight feature and superior performance increases production while reducing exhaustion on the job. Additionally, the formula contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level.*

“The excellent adhesion, ease-of-use and safety components that MVIS Lite Wall Float offers makes it an ideal choice for workability and efficiency,” said Elvis Torres, LATICRETE Product Manager. “As a pre-blended formula, it doesn’t require any jobsite batching and is half the weight of traditional bags of mortar, allowing workers to get more done with less strain. MVIS Lite Wall Float showcases the dedication LATICRETE has in contributing to healthier work environments and providing solutions that are easier on the installer.”

MVIS Lite Wall Float is available in a 30-pound (13.6 kg) bag that offers the same coverage as a 60-pound (27.2 kg) bag of traditional mortar and only requires water to mix. Suitable for a variety of application types, MVIS Lite Wall Float is freeze/thaw compliant, making it suitable for both interior and exterior use. With good PSI strength and low shrinkage, it can be applied up to ¾-inch (19 mm) in one lift on a vertical installation. This product is perfect for floating walls or doing renders and provides a great foundation for stone setting applications, allowing installers to place veneer on top of the surface in as little as 16 hours. MVIS Lite Wall Float can be used in conjunction with MVIS Air and Water Barrier after 24 hours, which is a single-component, load-bearing, fluid-applied air barrier membrane that provides waterproofing and crack isolation.

For more information, visit laticrete.com.