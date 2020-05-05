Daltile Launches Two New Quartz Collections — Largest Quartz Slabs In The World

Daltile is pleased to launch its newest ONE Quartz Surfaces American Reserve collections, Historic and National Marble. These new quartz products are Made in the USA with imported materials in Dal-Tile Corporation’s quartz plant in Dickson, Tennessee and are also the largest quartz slab products in the world. The newly-launched products are available nationwide.

“Our state-of-the-art domestic facility creates quartz slabs that are the epitome of design and style,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile Corporation (parent company of the Daltile brand). “Daltile’s new American Reserve ‘Historic’ and American Reserve ‘National Marble’ collections are extra-large 136”x79” quartz slabs, the largest in the world. With designers and consumers wanting countertops and walls to be as free of seams as possible and with the increasing popularity of larger kitchen islands, these extra-large quartz slabs are a perfect material to meet today’s design needs. The quartz produced in our facility is made using proprietary design technologies, the most advanced decorative capabilities, the highest levels of gloss and clarity, and exclusive colors and designs.”

“Quartz seems to be a product that not only the design community enjoys working with, but homeowners are specifically asking for," said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “The outstanding features of quartz include the virtually unlimited availability of colors and designs combined with durability and ease of maintenance. For example, with quartz, you can add gorgeous marble looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens."

Daltile’s new Historic collection features four beautiful marble designs, each one inspired by one of America’s famous landmarks. Niagara has subtle veining reminiscent of foaming water at the bottom of a cascading waterfall, while Arches, inspired by the famous St. Louis Arch, has more distinct veining. Rocky Mountain evokes the majestic mountain range running the length of the country and Golden Gate provides subtle veining and West Coast design.

The National Marble collection offers four different exquisite white marble looks. The series is made up of Freedom Calacatta, Liberty Calacatta, Rushmore and Washington.

All of these new products combine the beauty of marble with the performance of quartz. Available in 2-cm and 3-cm thicknesses, these slabs are waterproof, scratch resistant, stain resistant and heat resistant, and can be used on walls and countertops.

For more information about Daltile’s new American Reserve Historic and National Marble collections, as well as the full line of ONE Quartz Surfaces products, visit www.daltile.com.