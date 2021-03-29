Dallas, TX – Daltile recently launched its new Tile Club, one more exciting way in which the brand educates its retailers on the hottest trends and latest performance features in tile. As part of Daltile’s new Tile Club campaign, a box filled with samples of the most on-trend tile will be sent to the brand’s Statements Program Dealers nationwide each quarter.

“Our new Daltile Tile Club will put the hottest looks and products at the fingertips of retailers’ in-store customer service reps, so they may see, touch, feel, and mix and match these tile sample pieces, equipping them to be more design savvy in their conversations with end consumers,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Tile Club is ‘a touch of tile style’. This creative way of bringing education and inspiration to the customer service reps supports Daltile’s ultimate goal of empowering our retailers to increase their sales.”

“Our first Tile Club box of samples embodies the current trend of Glam Luxe,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Glam Luxe is a modern and chic take on classic luxury. Striking visuals are formed from contrasting tones of black, whites, taupes, and grays with splashes of charming gold detail. This style is one that does not ask for permission, but demands the attention it deserves!”

“Marble veining is another key element of the Glam Luxe style,” added Martinson. “Glam Luxe pairs perfectly with wash-toned solids or geometric shapes such as diamonds and hexagons. This style is quite versatile and can showcase anywhere along the continuum from a softer timeless look to a bolder, high-profile expression.”