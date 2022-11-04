DALLAS, TX -- A leader in style and design, Daltile is pleased to announce the launch of its new Cohesion collection, an assortment of concrete look ColorBody porcelain tile. Featuring a range of pleasing neutrals, these large format tiles are ideal for commercial spaces. Available nationwide.

“If a space requires peak performance and outstanding durability as well as the chic aesthetic of a concrete visual, Daltile’s new Cohesion is the perfect flooring choice,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. “Offered in seven beautiful neutrals — warm creme, warm beiges, cool or warm gray and black — Cohesion creates a versatile palette upon which to build the overall visual of a space. Also, featuring a concrete look as a core element in a room opens the room up to a wide range of design possibilities too.”

“Cohesion’s porcelain tiles provide a designer with the sleek, clean aesthetic of concrete without the stains, scratches and headaches of actual poured concrete,” said Tom Wehmeyer, product manager, Dal-Tile LLC. “A double-load porcelain tile, Cohesion is one of the toughest tiles available, great for commercial use, such as in restaurants or car dealerships. Available in matte, polished and textured surfaces, these tiles are rectified lending a seamless, unified look to large areas. Style and performance unite in our new Cohesion collection.”

For use as floors, walls, countertops, and exterior floors. Available in 12- x 24-, 24- x 24- and 24- x 48-inch large format tiles. Complementary bullnose, cove base and cove base corner are also included in this new offering.