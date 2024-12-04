Transform your surroundings into a haven of tranquility with Indoterra. A concrete-look canvas of neutral tones, Indoterra centers a minimalistic design with large formats, dimensional surfaces and StepWise™ technology for an immersive experience indoors and outdoors. Choose the timeless allure of the 2- x 9-inch brick with the choice of a fluted or flat surface, or the subtle sophistication of the 12- x 24-inch woven floor tile and circle mosaic. Indoterra invites you to play with textures and shapes in a color palette that will stand the test of time. This collection allows for creativity and vision to come to life in any setting. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, exterior and shower floor applications. Proudly "Made In The USA."



