Calacatta Cathedral includes dramatic, thin double veining to achieve a classic long vein marble look. This exquisite natural stone design features soft movement of cooler color variations throughout the design. The 136-x 79-inch super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2- and 3-cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use on walls or countertops.

