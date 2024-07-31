Opalite offers a cream background with veining that is prominent, yet still visually soft. This soothing veining adds gentle white, light gray and barely-there bronze accents to the overall cream background. Opalite is a versatile visual that can be both sophisticated or comfortably elegant. Available in both 6mm and 12mm, with matte and polished finishes. 10’6” long x 5’3” wide porcelain slabs.

Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces™ features porcelain that performs and design that delivers for your walls, floors and countertops.

www.daltile.com