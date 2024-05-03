Porcelain slabs continue to be extremely popular in today’s design, so Daltile is always expanding its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces extra-large porcelain slab line — and these products are being showcased prominently during the HD Expo + Conference 2024 in Las Vegas, April 30th to May 2nd in Booth #4127. Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line provides “endless design possibilities”. Panoramic is great for both indoor and outdoor installations. It can be used on a multitude of surfaces including floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds, and even as exterior cladding.

An absolutely stunning design, Imperial Status combines the majesty of the world’s finest marble visuals with the brilliance of a diamond- and sapphire-inspired shimmer. Imperial Status is an exquisite design statement that is radiant when used in high-profile applications such as fireplaces, feature walls, and bar areas. Available in 6mm with a polished finish. 10 feet, 6-inches long x 5 feet, 3-inches wide porcelain slabs. Suitable for interior floor, wall and countertop as well as exterior wall and countertop installations. Available nationwide.

Explore more of the collection at https://www.daltile.com/products/Slab/Elemental-Selection/Imperial-Status