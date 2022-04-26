Daltile will highlight three design activations at the brand’s booth #4312 at HD Expo in Las Vegas this week.

Daltile’s Stare program is billed by the brand as “Tile so stunning, you can’t take your eyes off of it!” A dynamic assortment of special order tile, Stare features vibrant colors, trendy mosaics, chic modern neutrals, and extra-large size offerings that really take the style of a space up a notch.

Daltile released its first official Trend Report this year. Within the report, Daltile shares seven key 2022 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in Daltile’s product assortment. Trend mood boards and the actual tiles that fit within each trend are on display in the brand’s HD Expo booth.

In addition, there will a number of new Daltile products are also on display in the brand’s HD Expo booth.

For more information about Daltile, visit daltile.com.