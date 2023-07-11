Transform any space into a runway with the exotic elegance of Marazzi’s Savoir, a stunning marble-look ColorBody porcelain tile collection. This decadent marble visual demands attention in four on-trend, natural colorways in both matte and polished finishes. Bold veining visuals vary from tile to tile, which adds a daring contrast to your canvas. Select from the popular 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and complementary mosaics or make a floor-to-ceiling statement with the extra-large 24 x 48 size. The epitome of je ne sais quoi – Savoir is luxury unmatched. Made in the USA.

For more on the collection visit marazzitile.com.