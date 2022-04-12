LAS VEGAS, NV -- HD Expo + Conference, the largest U.S.-based hospitality event of its kind, returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center April 26th through the 28th. As the industry leader, the annual conference and expo brings together the entire hospitality design community—interior designers, architects, hoteliers, owners, operators, developers and purchasers for strategic networking events, exclusive product premieres and bespoke experiences. Hospitality Design (HD) magazine curates the conference featuring more than 100 design visionaries, innovators and thought leaders to share their expertise on timely and thought-provoking topics including in-depth CEU-accredited sessions. Over three days, attendees will explore concepts and products that showcase the best of hospitality and its broad influence on sustainability and wellbeing as well as residential, retail, workplace and more. “We’re excited to build on the momentum that started last August when HD Expo + Conference staged live for the first time in two years. With the return of a three-day format and Party by the Pool, we’re adding even more opportunities for people to connect, which is what hospitality is all about,” says Kevin Gaffney, group show director and vice president, Emerald, HD Expo + Conference’s parent company. “It was great to bring the industry together in 2021, but now, we are looking forward to grow on what we did in August and bring back some of the original elements of the show,” says Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor in chief of Hospitality Design magazine, and senior vice president, Design Group, Emerald. “From the exciting conference programming and the activations and product launches on the show floor, this year’s show will be a true celebration of the hospitality industry—and one not to miss.”

With the goal of idea-sharing and inspiration, HD Expo’s conference programming presents a who’s who of the industry—up and comers and veterans alike including Grupo Habita, Hyatt, Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriott, Roar, Rockwell Group, Highgate, Sands, WATG, Gensler, HBA, Holland America Group, Proper Hotels and Bunkhouse—who will dive into more than 40 timely topics, many taken from the pages of the magazine.

Highlights include:

• Concepts We Love: Projects through the Editors’ Lens

• Walking the Walk: Building and Cultivating a Strong Company Culture

• Budget Wars: Project Realities, Challenges, and Trade-offs

• HDAC Series: Holistic Wellbeing and Community by Design

• Couples Therapy: A+D and Purchasers Get Real

• What Clients Want: Ask the Owners and Brands

• Size Doesn't Matter: Lessons Learned from the Boutique World

• The HD Forecast: Tracking Shifts and Innovation

• Making Design More Democratic

• HD/ISHP Town Hall | Owners’ Roundtable

EXPO FEATURES | SOURCE SMARTER

HD Park Booth #2873 Inspired by the trend of outdoor tented camps and glamping resorts, HD Park is an indoor immersive experiment; a place to connect with clients and colleagues and attend the CEU accredited conference sessions led by industry veterans and rising stars. The DesignWell Pavilion Booth #4973

The DesignWell Pavilion in the expo hall has proven to be magnetically popular for good reason: according to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness is a $4.5 trillion market. And thanks to COVID-19, health and wellness are more critical than ever to hospitality’s success and future. The pavilion will not only host conversations dedicated to wellbeing and sustainability, but also showcase a nature-inspired design by INC Architecture & Design.

HD Social Hub Booth #5726

Relax, recharge, and reconnect at Hospitality Design magazine’s home base on the show floor. Crafted by the team behind 21C Museum Hotels, the HD Social Hub combines lounge and stage, featuring ample hangout space and various talks throughout the day. HD Passport Cash Giveaway Explore innovative products and collect stamps from participating vendors through the HD Passport and get the chance to win $10,000 during a live drawing on April 28th. Must be present to win. HD Connect New for 2022 is the latest matchmaking experience at HD Expo. Using proprietary software, HD Connect allows exhibitors and attendees to schedule onsite meetings before they arrive and connect 1:1 on the show floor.

Networking Events

NEWH Young Entrepreneurs Breakfast | Mandalay Bay Las Vegas

April 27, 2022 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Hospitality Design magazine’s past Wave of the Future honorees gather with attendees at an informal, yet engaging breakfast conversation produced in collaboration with NEWH, Inc.

Two scholarships will be provided at the event:

• NEWH Harvey Nudelman $5,000 scholarship, given to undergraduate and graduate interior design students. Sponsored by Fabricut Contract and FR One.

• Diversity in Hospitality $5,000 scholarship, a partnership between the Hospitality Diversity Action Council (HDAC) and NEWH. Given to students majoring in a hospitality-related field who identify with underrepresented and minority groups.

Tickets: $90 and can be added at registration. Party by the Pool Elia Beach Club, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, April 27, 2022 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Experience Pass holders receive complimentary entry tickets: Early Bird price is $149 per person through April 10t and $179 thereafter. Tickets can be added at registration.

HD EXPO + CONFERENCE Registration Details

Registration for industry professionals currently starts at $119 for an expo only pass, with full conference options available here. For the full agenda and conference lineup, visit www.hdexpo.com.