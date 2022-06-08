NEW YORK, NY -- From April 26 to 28, 2022, HD Expo + Conference, the largest U.S.-based hospitality event of its kind, gathered 5,000 designers, architects, brand executives, hoteliers, developers, purchasers and other attendees from 36 countries at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to experience new products, engaging conversation, and strategic networking events. Topics during the conference, curated by Hospitality Design (HD) magazine, ranged from culture as community-building, sustainability and wellbeing to business advice, project case studies and the future of the industry. In addition to 450 exhibitors, activation spaces included the HD Park, which featured all CEU-accredited sessions and was sponsored by Williams-Sonoma Business to Business and Shaw Contract; the DesignWell Pavilion, designed by INC Architecture & Design and was home to discussions on wellness, sustainability and DEI-driven ideas; and the HD Social Hub, which was crafted by 21c Museum Hotels and included sessions that explored topics such as designing with soul and redefining the lifestyle market. From student scholarships to booth and product awards, the three-day tradeshow was an ongoing showcase of the best in hospitality and panels forecasting the future.

“This year’s show was a full celebration of the hospitality design community,” says Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor in chief of HD magazine, and SVP, Design Group, Emerald, the brand’s parent company. “The energy on the show floor, the standing-room-only panel conversations, and the packed networking events—it was so great to bring the industry back together again.”