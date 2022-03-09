HD Expo + Conference returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas April 26-28. The annual hospitality conference and expo brings together the entire hospitality design community—interior designers, architects, hoteliers, owners, operators, developers, and purchasers for strategic networking events, exclusive product premieres, and bespoke experiences.

The conference will feature more than 100 design visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders to share their expertise on timely and thought-provoking topics including in-depth CEU-accredited sessions. Over three days, attendees will explore concepts and products that showcase the best of hospitality and its broad influence on sustainability and wellbeing as well as residential, retail and workplace.

For more information, visit hdexpo.com.