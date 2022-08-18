WHIPPANY, NJ -- The New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID NJ) will hold its 2022 Design Expo & Trade Show on Thursday, September 29th at Birchwood Manor in Whippany. Themed Re-Connect, the daylong event promises to let attendees do the same. They will be able to innovate, discover and be inspired with HSW & AIA CEUs, a keynote luncheon with famed design visionary Karim Rashid, and a trade show with numerous resources.

Attendees can choose an all-day, all-inclusive or à la carte schedule.

Run of the Day

The morning begins with CEUs sponsored by Cosentino and Intra Home Systems that are sure to make everyone informed:

Ultracompact Surfacing: Redefining Boundaries of Interior & Exterior Spaces – Cosentino

(1 HSW Credit for IDCEC & AIA, IDCEC - CEU-103921-R2, AIA - COSUsc2

Recognized by ASID, NKBA, IIDA, IDC)

Advance the Interior Design Profession by Investing in Yourself!

Sharon (Shari) Weiner, Esq.; Kimberly Woods, CIDQ

The whys and hows of becoming a Certified Interior Designer (CID) and the NCIDQ exam from soup to nuts.

Then, the Keynote Luncheon, as stated above, features Karim Rashid, one of the most unique voices in design today. With more than 4000 designs in production, over 300 awards to his name, and client work in over 40 countries, Karim’s ability to transcend typology continues to make him a force among designers of his generation.

The Trade Show runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will continue to inform and inspire attendees with the latest products and resources.

Conclusion

The Chapter invites all area trade, including interior designers, architects, industrial designers and students, to participate in this stimulating day-long event. Members of other ASID chapters, the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), the Interior Design Society (IDS), the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the International Furnishings & Design Association (IFDA), the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the Window Coverings Association of America (WCAA) are among those welcome.

“Our Re-Connect Design Expo and Trade Show will allow attendees to gain new insights in the field of design, cultivate new relationships and discover new products and resources in this stimulating, interactive environment," said Virginia Liberato, Allied ASID and president of the New Jersey Chapter of ASID. "It’s also a great opportunity for our Industry Partners and others to exhibit their latest innovations to a receptive audience and to strengthen connections with the design community. Exhibitors and sponsors will enjoy unmatched opportunities for product and brand visibility."

For more information or to register visit: nj.asid.org/events.

Early bird registration for ASID NJ members ends Wednesday, September 7th.