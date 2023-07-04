Unveil your artistic ambition with the ColorBody porcelain masterpiece, Illusionist. This concrete look tile is inspired by the whimsical movement of watercolor paintings; the surface hosts a unique glossy effect that creates high definition and variation. The dreamy color palette includes a creamy white, smokey grays and a saturated blue, all available in an array of large format sizes, plus two statement color blends in the 1 x 24 mosaic. Bring your picture-perfect design to life with Illusionist.

For more information visit marazzintile.com.