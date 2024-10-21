Porcelain slabs continue to be extremely popular in today’s design, so Daltile expanded its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces extra-large porcelain slab line with exciting new additions. Smooth and peaceful, Smoked Geode features a tranquil beige background with bold white veining that appears to sporadically break through the surface. The overall visual is pleasing and neutral. Available in 6mm with a matte finish. 10 feet, 6 inches long x 5 feet, 3 inches wide porcelain slabs.

“Our new designs join a fleet of existing Panoramic products that provide ‘the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile’,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile LLC. “Panoramic is a great solution for designs that require a high-end look, but are limited by budget or performance constraints. Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost or installation prohibitive. Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch, and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”

For more information please visit www.daltile.com.