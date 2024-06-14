White Jade is crisp and elegant, lending a majestic white marble visual to a space. The true white background hosts prominent gray veining that realistically replicates some of antiquities finest natural marbles. Available in both 6mm and 12mm, with a polished finish. 10 feet 6 inches long x 5 feet, 3 inches wide porcelain slabs.

Part of the Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces™ collection, it features porcelain that performs and design that delivers for your walls, floors and countertops. This collection offers breathtaking views, stunning visuals and seamless design with no boundaries. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”

www.daltile.com